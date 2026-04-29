Govt determined to improve workplace culture

The government is demonstrating once again that it is eager to work with stakeholders to change workplace culture to ensure that employees are not exposed to high-stress environments or conditions, which could contribute to depression or injury on the job.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffth, during his feature address at the opening of the Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Village

An Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) village was launched by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning on Wednesday at Main Street in Georgetown. The goal is to spread awareness of the importance of health and safety among both employers and employees.

While the event also coincides with OSH Month, its objective is to ensure every worker benefits from a safe, secure, and dignified working environment.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, noted that “Occupational safety and health is not optional, it is fundamental. It is the backbone of productivity, dignity, and sustainable national development.”

As Guyana continues to evolve, safety must progress alongside the country’s continued development.

The minister stated that a safe work environment includes not just no physical injuries, but also a lack of mental stress.

“We should not be working in high-stress environments, nor should we be susceptible to stress and depression, and unhappiness on the job.”

Demonstrators show the correct way to apply safety gears

The minister commended the sponsors, SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil, for supporting the initiative.

The event continues on April 30 and will also provide various opportunities for working men and women to learn, network and connect with employers. A job fair is also ongoing to provide employment opportunities.