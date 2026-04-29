Skills Connect app records 438 job connections as digital services expand – Min Ally

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, has stated that the government’s Skills Connect app has already facilitated 438 job connections, helping to bridge the gap between skilled workers and citizens seeking services.

The app was developed to connect blue-collar workers such as electricians, plumbers and other service providers directly with citizens looking for those skills.

Since its launch, the app has recorded 1,872 profiles and 232 service providers, with officials expecting even more successful matches beyond those formally tracked.

“Public service should be one that is welcoming, more customer-oriented and customer-focused,” Minister Ally said on Tuesday at the National Stakeholders Forum on “Strengthening Access and Accountability through Digital Platforms” at the World Trade Centre, Georgetown.

He noted that the ministry is also working to improve the platform by introducing draft digital contracts that users can sign electronically, helping to prevent disputes over pricing and service agreements.

Persons can access the Skills Connect website by clicking here.