‘Misleading and disappointing’: Gov’t rebuts APA’s UN statement on Amerindian health

– highlights major investments in hinterland healthcare

The Ministry of Health has forcefully rejected statements made by the President of the Amerindian Peoples’ Association (APA), Lemmel Thomas, at a recent United Nations meeting, branding his remarks as misleading, disappointing, and a distortion of the significant progress made in expanding healthcare access for Guyana’s indigenous communities.

In a press release, the ministry argued that Thomas is fully aware of official data and reports that document the government’s substantial investments in strengthening healthcare services in Amerindian villages and satellite communities across the hinterland, yet chose to ignore them.

As an example, the ministry highlighted the stalled construction of a modern Level Four hospital at Kanarang, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, noting that the project was derailed after the APA actively discouraged community leaders from giving their approval.

According to the ministry, that hospital would have delivered specialised surgical services and other advanced care closer to residents, sharply reducing referrals to Georgetown, while also creating some 400 jobs for young Amerindians and injecting new income into surrounding communities through local employment and the supply of materials.

Beyond Kanarang, the ministry outlined a broader pattern of investment in indigenous health services, with approximately $21.2 billion invested in infrastructure upgrades in hinterland communities alone. Between 2020 and 2026, all 172 existing health facilities countrywide, including those in hinterland regions, were retrofitted, renovated and modernised.

Several health centres were also upgraded from Level One to Level Two and from Level Two to Level Three, while four new modern Level Four hospitals are currently under construction in Regions Two, Seven, Eight and Nine.

Guyana currently has health facilities in all 106 Amerindian villages, some 64 satellite communities and several Community Development Councils, with services managed largely by residents of those communities and supported by skilled personnel where necessary.

To improve healthcare delivery, the ministry said 840 persons from Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine were trained over the past five years and deployed to serve in their home communities. In 2026, an additional 434 persons are expected to be enrolled in various training programmes.

14-bed maternity waiting home in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini)

These initiatives include fully funded scholarships, stipends and guaranteed employment upon successful completion of training, creating greater opportunities for indigenous youths to remain in their communities while contributing to local healthcare systems.

The ministry also highlighted the expansion of telemedicine services, with 130 telemedicine systems installed in indigenous community health facilities since December 2022, providing access to specialist consultations, telepsychology and psychosocial support services.

Telemedicine site being used in Region Nine

Another 100 telemedicine sites are expected to be added this year, further strengthening healthcare access in remote communities.

On emergency care, the ministry said its medical evacuation programme ensures critical patients in hinterland regions are airlifted for specialised treatment when necessary, supported by an annual allocation of $220 million for Amerindian emergency evacuation services.

Referrals to Brazil from border communities, particularly in Region Nine, are sometimes facilitated due to proximity and family ties, especially for urgent services such as CT scans, MRIs and neurosurgical interventions.

The government remains committed to consultation and engagement with Amerindian communities and will continue advancing projects to improve healthcare access and quality of life for indigenous populations nationwide.