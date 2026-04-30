21 women trained in solar PV installation

Twenty-one young women from Linden in Region 10 are now equipped to install, commission, and maintain residential and commercial solar systems after completing a five-week Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL) Women in Solar Apprenticeship Programme.

Shania Richardson

GUYSOL is being executed under the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Incorporated, financed through the Norway-Guyana partnership and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with Shania Richardson, who was excited to share her experience. Richardson said the training programme made her feel empowered.

“I plan to develop an entrepreneurial idea and start my own business later in the year…most likely a solar panel company,” she said.

Angelica Francis

Twenty-year-old Angelica Francis is originally from Region Nine but now resides in Region Ten. According to her, the training has created a special passion in her to go above and beyond to earn positively.

“I am a housewife, I don’t really do anything much, I am home most of the time, so being in this training right now is really amazing for me and from it I really learned a lot.”

Social Management Specialist attached to the GUYSOL programme, Chitra Singh-Samaroo, explained that although the training was administered at an elementary level, it was still technical in nature.

She noted that it was tailored “so that the entry-level women can participate and basically learn about solar PV installation.”

Upon completion of the training, the women were placed in an apprenticeship program either on a solar farm or a utility-based operation. This phase allowed the apprentices to execute practical work.

Social Management Specialist attached to the GUYSOL programme, Chitra Singh-Samaroo, could be seen listening to a presentation

The programme is centred on renewable infrastructure, with a focus on eight solar farms in Regions Two, Five, Six and 10.

It includes a social development component aimed at helping people, especially those with disabilities and women, to participate more in technical work by building their skills and promoting inclusion.