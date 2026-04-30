Rice farmers back direct cash payout from President Ali’s new $3B support package

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced a new $3 billion investment to support rice farmers, as the government intensifies consultations to determine how best to deliver the assistance.

Speaking at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre during a meeting with rice farmers from across the country, President Ali said the funds will be tailored based on farmers’ direct input, ensuring the support reflects their real and varied needs.

President Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

“We want to set aside $3 billion to help you once more, but we want you to help us finalise what format it should be in,” the President told stakeholders.

The head of state outlined options, including direct cash support, fertiliser assistance, subsidies, and acreage-based payments, that are being considered.

He emphasised that the government’s approach remains consultative and data-driven, noting that decisions are shaped by continuous engagement with farmers and careful assessment of market realities.

The majority of the farmers who gathered at ACCC voted for direct cash transfers.

The $3 billion will be distributed in the following way:

$15, 000 per acre for farmers with less than 50 acres of rice fields

$10, 000 per acre for farmers with more than 50 acres of rice fields

During his address to the farmers, the president also highlighted a series of interventions implemented since 2020, underscoring what he described as a consistent record of support for the rice industry.

Among these measures was reducing export commission fees paid to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), moving from US$8 to US$6 per metric tonne in 2022, followed by the eventual removal and zero-rating of the commission in subsequent years to increase farmers’ earnings.

Rice farmers gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

In response to global price pressures, the government injected $3.1 billion in support for over 15,000 rice farmers. The government also injected an additional $3.4 billion distributed through a $300 per bag subsidy when paddy prices declined in 2025.

The president also referenced flood relief efforts, including $2 billion in direct assistance to affected farmers and the distribution of over 20,000 bags of seed to aid recovery and sustain production.

Further, infrastructure investments were expanded across rice-producing regions, including the construction of drying floors and the removal of key transportation tolls, saving farmers tens of millions of dollars annually.

President Ali said these interventions reflect the administration’s commitment to safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring the long-term viability of the sector.

“This is a government that has shown you consistency. We have responded,” he stated.

He reiterated that the new $3 billion allocation will be shaped by farmers themselves, signalling a collaborative approach to policy design.

“Our job is to work with you, alongside you,” the president said, assuring that the government will continue to act in the best interest of the agricultural community.