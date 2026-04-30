Real-time dashboard tracking progress of capital projects countrywide – Min Ally  

Government ministries are monitoring the progress of capital projects across all 10 regions in real time through the Oversight Monitoring Dashboard developed by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

An infrastructural project is ongoing in Georgetown

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, made this disclosure on Tuesday at the National Stakeholders Forum on “Strengthening Access and Accountability through Digital Platforms” at the World Trade Centre in Georgetown.

He explained that officials can pull up thousands of active projects on any device. He explained that they could even view current pictures, track spending and confirm that work is taking place without leaving their offices.

Importantly, the system also holds officers and anyone responsible for updating project records accountable.

“If they don’t update the oversight dashboard, the system will say who is not doing their work,” the minister explained. “And obviously no one wants to be singled out by technology as being delinquent.”

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

The dashboard was built entirely by Guyanese professionals at the NDMA, which means no expensive overseas licensing fees.

It is part of a broader digitalisation agenda being pursued by the government to improve services for its citizens. Already, the ministry has introduced ‘one stop’ government service centres in Regions Three and Five, allowing citizens to access passports, registrar and digital services within their own communities.

In addition, GovConnect, a mobile application, has been rolled out, allowing citizens to book appointments quickly and conveniently through their smartphones.

Meanwhile, the Skills Connect app has already facilitated 438 job connections, helping to bridge the gap between skilled workers and citizens seeking services.

These are some of the initiatives implemented by the PPP/C Administration to improve access to government services in keeping with its commitment outlined in its manifesto.