Govt reinforces commitment to press freedom

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding press freedom as he addressed media professionals at the World Press Freedom Day 2026 luncheon at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown on Sunday.

Delivering remarks under the theme “Shaping a future at peace: Promoting press freedom for human rights, development and security,” the prime minister noted that the observance provides an opportunity to reflect on the institutions that have strengthened Guyana’s democratic journey.

Media representatives at the World Press Freedom Day 2026 luncheon at the Pegasus Hotel

He said a free, independent and responsible press remains a cornerstone of Guyana’s democracy, particularly as the nation commemorates 60 years of Independence.

He underscored the critical role of the media in promoting accountability, shaping public consciousness and safeguarding the public interest.

“Foremost among these institutions is the press, not merely as a channel of information, but as a foundational pillar of democratic society,” he stated.

He also recognised the evolving role of modern journalists operating in a fast-paced digital landscape marked by misinformation, disinformation and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips hands over lifetime achievement award

”The relationship between government and media must continue to evolve, fostering constructive engagement guided by mutual respect and a commitment to national development,” PM Phillips noted.

From a policy standpoint, he outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to support the sector, including investment in institutional capacity through the Guyana Media and Communication Academy and engagement with international bodies such as the Media Freedom Coalition.

The 2025 and 2026 cohorts from the Guyana Media and Communications Academy

The government, he affirmed, will continue to ensure that the environment in which the media operates supports excellence, integrity and freedom.

A special tribute was also paid to past and present members of the media fraternity, acknowledging their contributions to national development.