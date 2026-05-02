Over 51,000 e-tickets signal turning point in Guyana’s road safety enforcement

Guyana’s drive to improve road safety has recorded a significant milestone, with more than 51,000 e-tickets issued since the rollout of the Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS), a technology driven initiative aimed at strengthening traffic enforcement and reducing road fatalities.

This was disclosed by Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday, where he outlined the impact of the system which became operational on April 1, 2025.

Traffic Chief, Mahendra Singh

Singh explained that the initiative represents a major shift from previous approaches to road safety.

He noted that it is powered by technology which removes human interference and strengthens accountability in enforcement.

He said the system was designed with safeguards to prevent bias and compromise while ensuring that violations are detected and addressed efficiently.

“This safe road initiative is technologically driven. It is one which has at its core safeguards built in to prevent any biases, any interference, or any form of compromise.”

The traffic chief reported that more than $205 million has already been collected from payments, with over 52 per cent of the 51,000 plus tickets issued being settled by offenders.

He said the system is currently active along major corridors including the Heroes Highway, the Mandela to Eccles Interlink, the East Coast Public Road and parts of Region Three, where noticeable reductions in serious and fatal accidents have been recorded.

While minor collisions still occur, Singh noted that the reduction in severe crashes is a positive indication of improved road safety outcomes in monitored areas.

However, he cautioned that reckless driving behaviour continues to be a challenge, with many motorists still engaging in speeding and unsafe use of roadways.

He also highlighted that drivers are willing to take the risk to get by every space of roadway that is available, they wish to use, whether dangerously or carelessly or negligently.

The Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS) is not only an enforcement tool but also a deterrent mechanism aimed at changing driver behaviour over time.

The radar speed signs at different highways

He added that as the system continues to expand nationwide, it is expected to further strengthen compliance and support broader efforts to reduce traffic fatalities.

The traffic chief emphasised that road safety is being pursued through a combined approach of enforcement, public awareness and technology driven monitoring, all aimed at creating safer and more responsible road use across Guyana.