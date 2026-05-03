Guyana’s media landscape transformed since 1992 – Min McCoy

Guyana’s media landscape has shifted dramatically over the past three decades, moving from periods of pressure and constraint to a more open and enabling environment where journalists can operate with greater freedom.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, said the transformation did not happen overnight, but is the result of deliberate efforts to strengthen democracy and protect fundamental rights.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy

Speaking in observance of World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, the minister acknowledged that Guyana’s post-independence journey included difficult periods when sections of the media faced restrictions and journalists worked under significant pressure.

“Guyana’s 60th year of independence journey has not been without its challenges. There were periods in our post-independence history when press freedom was constrained, when the safety and independence of journalists were undermined, and when sections of our media operated under significant pressure.”

However, Minister McCoy noted that since the restoration of democracy in 1992, there has been a steady and intentional shift toward a more open society.

“We have seen Guyana undergo a deliberate and sustained transformation, successive efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold fundamental rights and promote social cohesion,” the minister added.

He posited that the media now operates in a climate that allows for engagement, critique and the free flow of information without systemic constraints, reflecting the progress made over the years.

Local media representatives attend World Press Freedom Day event at the Pegasus Hotel on Sunday

The minister added that this evolving environment continues to support the safety of journalists, as well as the role of the press as a key partner in national development and peacebuilding.

“Freedom of expression…must be accompanied by a commitment to accuracy, fairness and ethical conduct. This balance is essential to sustaining public trust and ensuring that the press continues to fulfil its critical role in a democratic society.”

Minister McCoy also highlighted the importance of continued investment in the sector, including training and capacity building, to ensure media practitioners are equipped to navigate an increasingly complex information landscape.