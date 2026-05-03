Serious crime down as GPF ramps up intelligence-led operations – Top Cop

Serious crime in Guyana has declined by 10 per cent, with significant reductions recorded across major offence categories, as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) intensifies intelligence-led operations nationwide.

Speaking on Sunday’s episode of Police Round-up, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken said murders have decreased by 18 per cent, rape by 49 per cent, and break-and-enter and larceny by 15 per cent.

Robbery has also seen a reduction, while law enforcement has removed 51 illegal firearms from circulation.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken

The gains come amid a coordinated push across multiple divisions, combining targeted investigations, increased patrols, and rapid response strategies.

The commissioner said these efforts are being guided by a strategic plan aimed at sustaining reductions in crime and improving overall public safety.

A major driver behind the improved outcomes is the expanded use of technology, particularly command centres equipped with surveillance systems.

These have enhanced the force’s ability to detect and respond to criminal activity in real time, including robbery prevention in Georgetown through live camera monitoring.

“For those persons who are inclined to do the wrong thing, the cameras will find you. We are going to find you, and you’re going to be charged, and you’re going to go before the court,” the commissioner affirmed.

The initiative is part of a broader national shift from a “safe city” model to a “safe country” approach, with plans to establish command centres in all regions.

Community partnership also remains central to the force’s strategy. The top cop highlighted the decentralisation of the community relations department, placing officers directly within communities to strengthen trust and improve information sharing.

Additional outreach is being supported through sports development programmes aimed at engaging young people.

Commissioner Hicken underscored that public cooperation continues to play a critical role in crime prevention, noting that timely reporting of suspicious activity has helped to disrupt criminal acts and support investigations.

The police commissioner said the combined focus on intelligence, technology, and community engagement is positioning the force to achieve even greater reductions in crime in the coming months.