‘One Guyana vision key to unity’ – Pres Ali’s Arrival Day message

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali called on Guyanese to honour their shared history while recommitting to unity and inclusive development, as the nation marks Arrival Day 2026 and prepares to celebrate its 60th Independence anniversary.

In his Arrival Day message, the head of state said the observance is both a moment of reflection and a call to action, reminding citizens that the foundations of Guyana’s independence were laid through the sacrifices and contributions of all its peoples long before 1966.

President Ali paid tribute to the country’s Indigenous peoples, the first inhabitants and stewards of the land, as well as Africans who were forcibly brought to Guyana during the transatlantic slave trade and endured centuries of enslavement before Emancipation in 1834.

The head of state delivers his Arrival Day message

President Ali noted that following emancipation, Guyana’s population was further shaped by waves of indentured labourers and migrants.

The first group of East Indian indentured immigrants arrived on May 5, 1838, aboard the Hesperus, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s demographic and cultural evolution.

Between 1838 and 1917, over 240,000 Indians were brought to then British Guiana to work on sugar plantations.

Similarly, Portuguese migrants, primarily from Madeira, began arriving in 1835, contributing significantly to commerce and business development, while Chinese indentured labourers first arrived in 1853, later establishing themselves in trade and entrepreneurship. Smaller groups from other regions also added to the colony’s diversity over time.

President Ali emphasised that despite the hardships of Indentureship, including poor working conditions, social displacement, and cultural separation, many of these groups remained, building families, communities, preserving traditions, and contributing to the economic and social fabric of the nation.

He highlighted that the descendants of these groups played a vital role in Guyana’s development and its eventual struggle for independence, contributing to agriculture, religion, education, and national life.

Reflecting on the country’s diversity, President Ali said Guyana’s enduring challenge has been forging unity from its many cultural strands.

He pointed to the government’s “One Guyana” vision as the pathway to building a society where all citizens feel valued and included.

The President also underscored the importance of ensuring that the country’s growing wealth, from oil and gas to agriculture and natural resources, benefits every Guyanese.

“Arrival Day should not only be a day of remembrance; it should be a day of responsibility,” he stated, urging citizens to carry forward the aspirations of their foreparents for justice, equality, and dignity.

As Guyana approaches its Diamond Jubilee, President Ali called for a renewed commitment to building a nation where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“Let us move forward together: united, determined, and committed to a future where everyone belongs,” he said.