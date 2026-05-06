Over 2,000 persons prosecuted for speeding since safe road initiative implemented  

More than 2,000 persons have been prosecuted for speeding offences to date following the rollout of the government’s safe road initiative in April, 2025.

Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the “chief speedster” was identified as an Inspector of Police with 61 tickets to his name. He is being prosecuted for the offence.

Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh

“I can tell you that there was one specific driver for the offence of dangerous driving flagged 13 times, 13 different occasions. He was charged…and placed before the Georgetown Magistrates Court for eight of those dangerous driving matters. He’d be going to court shortly again for the others,” the senior officer disclosed.

In addition, he noted that more than 1,200 cases of dangerous driving have been recorded.

“Then I’ll tell you that each week in the Georgetown Magistrates Court and Sparendaam Magistrates Court, we have multiple cases filed and are being heard for dangerous driving. The system is working; that system is a plus for us, it helps us to achieve smart traffic management,” the traffic chief stated.

Guyana’s drive to improve road safety has recorded a significant milestone, with more than 51,000 e-tickets issued since the rollout of the initiative to strengthen traffic enforcement and reduce road fatalities.

The system was designed with safeguards to prevent bias and compromise, while ensuring violations are detected and addressed efficiently.

“This safe road initiative is technologically driven. It is one which has at its core, safeguards built in to prevent any biases, any interference, or any form of compromise.”

More than $205 million has been collected from fines, with over 52 per cent of the 51,000 tickets issued paid by offenders.

The system is currently active along major corridors, including the Heroes Highway, the Mandela-to-Eccels interlink, the East Coast Public Road, and parts of Region Three, where noticeable reductions in serious and fatal accidents have been recorded.