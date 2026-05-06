New wing commissioned at Sophia Primary to enhance learning environment

A new wing at the Sophia Primary School in Greater Georgetown was commissioned on Wednesday by the Ministry of Education, marking another step in the government’s efforts to improve learning conditions and expand access to quality education countrywide.

The $233 million investment relieves overcrowding at the school, bringing comfort and convenience to both teachers and pupils.

The new extension features nine classrooms, offices for both the headmistress and her deputy and a dedicated auditorium.

The newly commissioned wing at Sophia Primary School

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Education Sonia Parag encouraged the pupils to take pride in their school environment, noting that they must become ambassadors for cleaning both within and outside the school compound.

“You have to treat your facility with care and consideration,” the minister said, while urging those present to preserve the new classrooms and surroundings for future generations.

She reminded the pupils that leadership begins with positive actions and respect for others, encouraging them to strive to become the best version of themselves.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag speaks at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday

The education minister highlighted the government’s continued investment in the education sector, revealing that over the last five years, more than 100 schools have either commenced construction or are on track to be completed.

According to her, the expansion ensures that thousands of children have greater access to learning opportunities closer to their communities.

“We are building classrooms, we are building schools,” she said, while noting that the country is moving closer towards achieving universal access to secondary education.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag interacts with pupils and teachers

Principal Education Officer of Georgetown, Immanuel Bridgewater, described the commissioning as a proud moment for the Sophia community. He said the new wing represents hope and opportunity for students, providing a more modern and comfortable learning environment.

The education officer encouraged the pupils to dream big and use the new facility to grow academically and personally.

Also addressing the gathering, Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) Rabindra Singh urged teachers to continue building trust within the community by producing strong educational outcomes and supporting pupils’ overall development.