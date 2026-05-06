Guyana, Zambia to deepen ties through, governance, economic growth

Guyana and Zambia are committed to strengthening bilateral relations by sharing best practices in governance and economic growth.

Minister within the office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, and Zambia’s Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, recently held bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the 2026 UNESCO World Press Freedom Day Conference.

Minister within the office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy (right), with Zambia’s Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa

During the engagement, Minister McCoy emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two countries, noting that global challenges increasingly require strategic partnerships.

“We want to work with you to ensure that we can deepen and sustain our relations as two countries and to be able to find opportunities out of our relationship. As you know, the world today has pushed us to a point where we must rely on each other,” Minister McCoy stated.

He underscored that both Guyana and Zambia can benefit significantly by leveraging each other’s strengths, models of governance, and approaches to economic viability.

Minister Mweetwa, in response, welcomed the deepening of relations and highlighted Zambia’s decision to establish an embassy in Guyana as a critical step in consolidating diplomatic ties.

“Guyana and its economy are a hot cake for the globe; so, we’re happy that we as a country have not only just diplomatic relations but also a physical presence by way of an embassy on the ground,” he said.

Minister Mweetwa added that Zambia intends to utilise its presence in Guyana to explore new opportunities to improve the livelihoods of citizens in both countries while strengthening what he described as an alliance between “two sister nations.”

The discussions mark a significant step in expanding cooperation between Guyana and Zambia, particularly in areas of information exchange, media development, and broader economic collaboration.

The 2026 World Press Freedom Day Global Conference was held on May 4–5 in Lusaka, Zambia, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.