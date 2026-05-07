Region 10 bamboo initiative to transform local economy

– Over 500 trees already planted

The bamboo pilot project in Region Ten is expected to bring environmental and economic benefits to mining communities, as over 500 trees were planted at Three Friends/Old Coomacka Mines to restore degraded lands and create new livelihood opportunities.

The initiative is being implemented by the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC with funding from the European Union (EU) under the Euroclima programme, and technical assistance from Expertise France and the International Bamboo & Rattan Organisation (INBAR).

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, at the Three Friends/ Old Coomacka Mine

Region Ten’s Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dwight John, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday that the initiative will allow residents to eventually harvest and sell the resources for value-added products, including bamboo flour and construction materials.

The fast-growing bamboo species, which can mature within three years, will also transform abandoned bauxite-mined lands into productive spaces that can generate income for residents while also improving the surrounding environment.

The bamboo shoots that were planted are of the species Bambusa vulgaris, which reaches maturity between two and three years. The species has moderately loose clumps and has no thorns.

Additionally, beyond its economic significance, the REO highlighted that the bamboo shoots will help stabilise the soil and reduce erosion in areas that were previously sites for bauxite mining.

“It’s an economic activity for the community,” the REO said, while encouraging residents to utilise unused lands for bamboo cultivation. He explained that the bamboo shoot requires minimal maintenance.

The project supports the government’s efforts to restore degraded lands through sustainable solutions.