Guyana sees 13.3% increase in visitor arrivals for March 2026

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

Guyana’s tourism sector continues to show strong growth, with the country recording a 13.3 per cent increase in visitor arrivals as of March 2026 compared to the previous year.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, announced on Thursday that Guyana welcomed 39,484 visitors in March 2026, describing the increase as another positive sign that the country’s tourism strategy is delivering results.

She revealed that the steady rise in visitor arrivals demonstrates the continued growth and resilience of Guyana’s tourism and hospitality sector despite ongoing global uncertainties.

“We’re extremely excited by the positive increase in visitor arrival numbers almost every month of the year. This, to us, is a demonstration that our strategy is working [and] the tourism and hospitality industry is thriving,” she noted.

Minister Rodrigues added that Guyana continues to stand out as a resilient tourism destination because of its rich culture and authentic experiences.

Interior design of the eco-lodges

“So even in the face of the war in Iran and all of the other global challenges that the world is facing today, Guyana remains a strong, resilient destination deeply rooted in our culture and our authentic experiences,” the minister said.

She also highlighted an increase in domestic travel, noting that more Guyanese are exploring destinations, particularly in the interior.

Several interior lodges have reported growing numbers of both international and local visitors in recent months.

The minister said the continued growth in tourism arrivals is providing a major boost to businesses operating within the hospitality and tourism industries.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce will be rolling out additional activities and promotions in the coming weeks as Guyana prepares to celebrate its 60th Independence Anniversary.