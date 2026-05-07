Guyana attracting major data centre investments – Pres Ali

Guyana has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the global data industry, according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Speaking to a delegation of business leaders at the US-Guyana Business Exchange reception at the Grand Tuscany Hotel in Houston, Texas, President Ali said Guyana is on the radar of major hyperscale data centre operators nationwide.

That change, he pointed out, would have been difficult to imagine just a few years ago.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a delegation of business leaders at the US-Guyana Business Exchange reception in Texas

“That happened by clarity of vision, by purposeful planning, by deep integration,” the president pointed out, stating that, “Big data, computing, AI, digitisation, virtual pipelines – all of these things will play a critical part of this innovative, creative, technologically driven modern Guyana that we are building.”

President Ali has repeatedly stated that his vision is for Guyana to lead in areas of development and technological advancement.

In fact, the government, through the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, has begun digitising records, placing services online and modernising operations.

Inside the Grand Tuscany Hotel in Houston, Texas

In a separate event with the Baker Institute in Houston, Texas, the president said opportunities in data centres, advanced processing industries and digital infrastructure are areas where Guyana can generate significant multiplier effects.

To support this vision, targeted investments are being poured into infrastructure, including energy generation, transmission networks and digital systems.

The president believes that the convergence of energy wealth, geographic advantage, and deliberate digital investment is what makes Guyana’s pitch to the data centre industry credible, and the administration intends to keep moving fast.

“We have to leapfrog to that destination. We have to use every available tool to leapfrog us, to save us 30 years of straight-line development,” he told the US-Guyana Business Exchange reception.

Also attending the reception were the Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, and the Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, among other private sector leaders.