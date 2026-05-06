32 CSOs now skilled in garment construction

Thirty-two Community Support Officers (CSOs) from across Guyana are now better equipped to earn and contribute to their communities after completing a three-week garment construction course.

The training, facilitated by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and hosted at the Hinterland Tertiary Dorms at Liliendaal, forms part of the government’s ongoing drive to build skills and expand economic opportunities in hinterland and riverain communities.

CSOs display their certificates after graduating

Participants received hands-on instruction in sewing, design, and garment production skills that position them to pursue entrepreneurship and support local demand.

One participant, Maurelle Henry, noted that the training was straightforward and highly beneficial, particularly in understanding measurements and garment construction.

She expressed her intention to use the skills gained to support and teach others within her community.

Graduate, Maurelle Henry

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, on Wednesday, who underscored the broader vision behind the initiative. She said the programme also includes ongoing training in areas such as small engine repairs and shade house management.

“We try to empower the CSOs, not just have them serving in villages, but empower them with a lot of different skills…We’re hoping that the community can then support these empowered people now. They can buy from them or hire them to make the school uniform for the children in the village.”

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek

She explained that the training is strategically aligned with national development, enabling participants to tap into emerging opportunities.

Approximately 2,759 CSOs are currently employed under the programme, many of whom come from vulnerable backgrounds, including school dropouts and single parents.

These initiatives, the minister explained, are designed to help them build marketable skills and transition into sustainable income-generating activities.

The ministry also provides follow-up support through funding opportunities for organised groups, including women and youth, to help scale small business ventures and community projects.

Another batch of participants for the garment construction course is set to begin training next week at the Liliendaal facility.