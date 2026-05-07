Small nation, big impact: Guyana steering global transformation

Guyana is proving that small states can lead globally through bold economic transformation, strategic investments and visionary leadership.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Starting Point podcast, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said Guyana has shattered long-standing perceptions about the limitations of small states, positioning itself as a major force in regional and international development.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

According to Dr Singh, Guyana’s economic expansion is being driven by multiple productive sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure, construction, mining, forestry, tourism, services and manufacturing, all of which form part of the government’s wider agenda to create a diversified and sustainable economy.

He explained that while oil revenues have accelerated development, the government has simultaneously invested heavily in traditional and emerging sectors to ensure long-term economic resilience and national transformation.

Dr Singh noted that Guyana is now leading major regional and international conversations on energy, climate policy, food security and sustainable development, while also becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global investment.

The senior minister highlighted Guyana’s growing prominence in the global oil and gas industry, coupled with leadership in carbon markets through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), and an expanding role in regional food security initiatives and infrastructure integration with northern Brazil and the Caribbean.

He credited the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for driving a bold development vision focused on modernising infrastructure, expanding economic opportunities, strengthening international partnerships and improving the quality of life for Guyanese.

Dr Singh said Guyana now occupies a more influential role in the region and the wider world than at any other point in its history, as the government continues to pursue policies aimed at transforming the country into a globally competitive and prosperous economy.