Guyana-Brazil trade surge creating new investment opportunities

Guyana and Brazil’s trade relations have expanded significantly in recent years, creating new opportunities for investment, private sector growth, and regional economic integration.

Chief Investment Officer at the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, said on Thursday that Guyana’s rapidly expanding trade relationship with Brazil reflects the strengthening partnership between the two countries under the leadership of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

CEO of Go-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop

His comments follow on the heels of Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana, Maria Cristina de Castro Martins, who confirmed that bilateral trade between the two countries has increased from approximately US$58 million in 2020 to US$1 billion in 2026.

Speaking during an interview on a local radio programme on Wednesday, the Brazilian ambassador described the increase as a major expansion in economic cooperation driven by growing demand in sectors such as energy, mining, infrastructure and construction.

She explained that Guyana’s exports to Brazil are largely concentrated in crude oil, accounting for approximately 98 per cent of shipments, while Brazil’s exports to Guyana mainly consist of machinery and industrial equipment used in construction, mining, extractive industries and oil production.

Responding to her remarks, Dr Ramsaroop said her statement “reflects the significant expansion in engagement and cooperation between our two countries in recent years, particularly in trade, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics and private sector collaboration.”

He noted that several major infrastructure initiatives are positioning Guyana as a strategic commercial link between the Caribbean and South America.

These include the upgraded road connection between Guyana and northern Brazil, expansion of port facilities such as the Tristar terminal, plans for a deepwater port in Berbice, expanded logistics infrastructure and the government’s plans to transform the Lethem airport into an international hub.

According to Dr Ramsaroop, these developments are expected to create new opportunities in trade, tourism, transportation, manufacturing and industrial development.

“We are seeing increasing interest from companies in sectors such as large-scale agriculture, agro-processing, logistics, construction, manufacturing, energy support services and infrastructure development. Guyana is strategically positioned between the Caribbean and South America, creating opportunities for regional expansion and integration,” he stated.

The chief investment officer stated that local businesses, particularly those in Lethem and Region Nine, are expected to benefit from stronger commercial ties with Brazil through increased economic activity and improved connectivity.

Onion cultivation at Manari Creek in Lethem

“Expanded port capacity, improved transportation corridors and enhanced connectivity between Guyana and Brazil will create new opportunities for our local private sector in transportation, logistics, hospitality, cargo handling, tourism services, warehousing, retail and agro-processing,” he explained.

Further, he noted that Guyana’s expanding agriculture sector is also opening doors for joint ventures and regional partnerships.

He spoke about future opportunities in fertiliser production and industrial processing as Guyana continues expanding its energy and logistics capabilities.

Dr Ramsaroop said strengthening Guyana-Brazil partnership aligns with President Ali’s Vision 2030 agenda, which focuses on regional integration, economic diversification, food security, and building a globally competitive economy under the One Guyana initiative.