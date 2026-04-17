84 PWDs in Region Six graduate with new skills

A new chapter of empowerment and opportunity unfolded for 84 persons living with disabilities in Region Six.

They graduated from a skills training programme facilitated by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady.

The graduation ceremony was held at the new Empower Guyana building at Palmyra. Graduates were trained in a range of practical and income-generating fields, including commercial food preparation, pastry making, floral arrangement, craft production, painting, and small electronic repairs skills that directly align with Guyana’s rapidly expanding sectors.

Graduate Teresa Moore expresses her gratitude for the initiative

Teresa Moore is one of the proud graduates. For her, art was never just a pastime; it was a quiet dream she carried from childhood.

“After the first lady decided to open this place, she made it possible for persons with disabilities to feel loved, and we feel appreciated. ” We feel wanted, and we feel that we can go out there and be like normal people, just like everybody else,” she said.

Michelle De Weever

A visually impaired Michele De Weever said her training programme was beneficial.

Once confined to the routine of household responsibilities, De Weever now sees a future shaped by independence and entrepreneurship.

“I want to open a small floral business, where I can be active and learn more,” she said.

Her aspirations are rooted in the confidence she gained through training in craft and floral arrangement.

With support systems such as the Small Business Bureau and upcoming financing opportunities through the Guyana Development Bank, many graduates are now better placed to transform their skills into sustainable livelihoods.

First Lady Arya Ali presents a certificate to one of the successful students

First Lady Arya Ali said the graduation is another “milestone that opens doors to independence and restores dignity. Doors that lead to personal and professional growth, that allow you to contribute meaningfully to the development of our beloved country.”

She stated that these training programmes are also designed to support the president’s undertaking to incorporate 5,000 persons living with disabilities into the workforce.

“We will continue to build upon existing social protection programmes such as cash grants, public assistance, the provision of assistive aids, and the construction of facilities like this centre, which prioritise accessibility and inclusion of persons with disabilities.”