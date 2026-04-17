Govt exploring composting technology to better manage waste disposal 

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday announced plans to introduce modern composting and waste conversion technologies across Region Three, as the government intensifies efforts to improve community sanitation and sustainability.

Speaking at the handing over of garbage disposal trucks to Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), the head of state said the initiative will move beyond traditional waste disposal, focusing on compacting and decomposing technologies to convert garbage into useful products.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, handing over the garbage trucks in Region Three

He explained that with landfill development costly and impractical for every community, the government is exploring systems that can transform waste into soil-enhancing materials and other beneficial outputs.

“These technologies will allow garbage to be converted into useful ingredients, particularly for the soil,” President Ali noted, adding that the approach forms part of a broader push toward healthier, cleaner communities.

The newly commissioned garbage trucks will support this effort by improving collection, particularly in public spaces, while complementing private sector services.

According to the president, the initiative is not merely about waste disposal but about building an ecosystem that promotes quality living, environmental responsibility, and sustainable community development across the region.