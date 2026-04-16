$196M road transforms access, boosts agriculture and tourism in St Cuthbert’s Mission

Residents of St Cuthbert’s Mission along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are already seeing major improvements in daily life following the completion of a $196 million road project, a development that is expected to significantly enhance transportation, agriculture, and tourism in the Region Four Amerindian community.

The newly completed road now allows farmers to transport cassava and other agricultural produce more efficiently from riverine areas into the village centre and onward to Georgetown.

According to Toshao Alvoro Simon, the project has strengthened economic activities and reduced longstanding transportation challenges.

Toshao Alvoro Simon and councillors during a public engagement with Minister of Local Government & Regional Development Priya Manickchand

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday, Simon described the project as long overdue and transformative for residents.

The toshao noted that the project had been in the pipeline for years, but gained momentum after direct engagement with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“This project has been in discussion for a long time. However, it was only after we had the opportunity to engage the president and emphasise its importance to our community last year that we saw real progress. The road was completed within eight months,” he said.

$196 million road project St Cuthbert’s Mission

This project was funded through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and included strong community involvement, with residents employed during its execution.

Toshao Simon praised the contractor for fostering a positive relationship with villagers and contributing meaningfully to the project’s success.

“Now that the road is completed, it represents a major step forward for our tourism sector. Mission Landing is one of our main attractions, where visitors come to swim and relax. With improved access, all types of vehicles can now reach the area, which will significantly increase visitor numbers,” the toshao said.

Previously, poor road conditions, especially during the rainy season, limited access to the area and required the use of off-road vehicles. With the new concrete surface, residents can now travel more easily to essential services such as schools, the health centre and the village office.

The improved accessibility is also opening new economic opportunities for residents, who can now sell fresh produce, crafts, and traditional foods directly to visitors.

With additional plans in place for drainage upgrades and further road development, St Cuthbert’s Mission is poised for continued growth, marking a significant step forward in infrastructure development for Guyana’s only Amerindian community in Region Four.