China’s Acrobatic Troupe to perform in Guyana as cultural gift for 60th Independence Anniversary

The Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, will host a series of cultural performances by a visiting Chinese acrobatic troupe as part of activities to commemorate Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

Director of National Events, Andrew Tyndall, announced that the visit forms part of ongoing cultural diplomacy between Guyana and China, which established diplomatic relations on June 27, 1972.

Tyndall explained that the performances represent a cultural gift from China to Guyana, strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

Seated from left, Andrew Tyndall, Director of National Events; Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Huang Rui; Director of the Hebei Acrobatic Group, Li Ming

“This year, as part of China’s gift to Guyana for our 60th Independence Anniversary, they have brought an acrobatic troupe which will be doing five performances across several regions,” Tyndall stated.

The free performances will begin on April 19 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, followed by two shows on April 20 at the National Cultural Centre: one at 1 pm for schoolchildren and another at 7 pm for the general public.

Additional performances are scheduled for Berbice, Linden, and Anna Regina.

Director of the visiting troupe, Li Ming, said the group is honoured to be in Guyana, strengthening cultural ties through artistic exchange.

“We are invited to return to the beautiful Guyana again, which is not only a sincere continuation of the traditional China-Guyana friendship, but also a vivid practice of enhancing people-to-people bonds and deepening mutual learning between civilisations,” the director noted.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Huang Rui, said the visit underscores the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening bilateral relations.

He also noted that the performances coincide with Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary and continued collaboration between the two countries across infrastructure, health, education, and cultural development.

The Hebei Acrobatic Troupe, founded in 1976, has performed in over 80 countries and won more than 50 international awards.

The performances in Guyana will feature award-winning acts, including lion dance, group contortion, chair balancing, umbrella juggling, and traditional Chinese acrobatic displays.

The tour is expected to bring world-class entertainment to thousands of Guyanese while further deepening cultural ties between the two nations.