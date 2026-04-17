Region Nine farmers reap over $15M from onion harvest with government support

Farmers in Region Nine are celebrating a strong onion harvest at Manari Creek, reaping more than $15 million in crops as the government-backed agricultural drive continues to bear fruit.

Approximately 2,600 bags of onions have been harvested to date from the cultivation, which began on December 27, 2025. Harvesting commenced 90 days after planting.

Onions harvested at Manari Creek, Lethem

Each bag weighs 20 kilograms, bringing the total production to 52,000 kilograms of onions. The produce is being sold at $6,000 per bag.

Markets for the onions have already been secured in Lethem, and 1000 bags will be shipped to Georgetown, ensuring farmers can supply markets everywhere.

Onions harvested at Manari Creek, Lethem

The successful harvest follows initial government intervention to support farmers in Region Nine. This included assistance with equipment and the ploughing of lands to expand agricultural production and strengthen food security in hinterland communities.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader push to invest in agriculture across the hinterland, reduce food imports, and create sustainable income opportunities for farmers.

Onion being harvested at Manari Creek, Lethem