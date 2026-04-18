President Ali welcomes Chinese acrobatic troupe at State House

Under the Friday night lights on the lawns of State House, a vivid yellow-and-orange lion rose dramatically onto its hind legs. A gold-clad performer climbed gracefully onto its back, steadied herself, and lifted one arm skyward in a striking display of balance and control, as two striped-shirted stagehands stood watch. The audience looked on, breathless.

A performer of the Lion Dance on the lawns of State House

The lion dance was one act in a spectacular programme delivered by the Hebei Acrobatic Troupe, a Chinese company founded in 1976 that has toured more than 80 countries and collected over 50 international awards.

Forty years later, they have arrived to thrill and dazzle audiences in Guyana.

Their visit is being offered as a cultural gift from China, timed to coincide with the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary and 54 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

What unfolded on the stage included group contortion, hoop-diving acts staged against a column of stacked metal rings and a handstand act on a single cane, among many others.

Another performer

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcomed the world-renowned troupe to Guyana, stating that Guyana is honoured to host the performers, whose performance kicks off a nationwide tour.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks on the lawns of State House on Friday evening

The president expressed appreciation to the Chinese Embassy in Guyana for facilitating the tour, which he said is instrumental in strengthening cultural ties and deepening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The relationship between Guyana and China has long been built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared progress. But beyond agreements and development partnerships, the true strength of any friendship lies in the connection between peoples,” the president said.

President Ali noted that the tour will leave a lasting impression on audiences long after the performances end.

“We look forward to an unforgettable experience, one that will dazzle the eye, lift the spirit, and strengthen the friendship between Guyana and China.”

The head of state stated that culture brings people together, highlights common values, and inspires appreciation across borders, which is why this occasion stands out.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Ying Yang stated that acrobatics are a cultural expression rich in national character, and the tour is intended as a bridge of art between the two people.

She described the troupe’s visit as a “second special gift” to Guyana for its 60th anniversary, after the China-Guyana Friendship park on the West Bank of Demerara in Region Three was inaugurated earlier this month.

“For 60 years, we have remained closely connected, building a lasting friendship through cultural exchanges,” she said. “The foundation of state-to-state relations lies in friendship between the peoples.”

China Ambassador to Guyana, Ying Yang

Ambassador Yang noted that Guyana calls 60 years a diamond jubilee, a mark of durability and value. In Chinese tradition, a span of 60 years is known as jiazi, a complete cycle associated with renewal.

“Whether diamond, jubilee, or jiazi, both speak to the extraordinary weight of 60 years, greater prosperity, and greater resilience,” she noted.

The troupe will perform in other regions beginning on Sunday, April 19, at the Leonora Track and Field Stadium and in Georgetown on Monday, April 20, at the National Cultural Centre.

President Ali and Ambassador Yang, along with the performers of the Chinese acrobatic troupe

Performances will continue at the Albion Stadium in Region Six on April 21 and at the McKenzie Sports Club Ground in Region Ten on April 22. The acrobats will conclude their tour at the Anna Regina Stadium in Region Two on April 23.

All shows are free of cost except for Georgetown’s performance.

It is being hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Guyana and the Guyana Government, with sponsorship from CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.