President Ali opens Guyana’s first privately owned eye hospital

–says the facility aligns with the national vision for a world-class health sector

Guyana’s first privately owned eye hospital – the Optique Eye Hospital by Optique Care Vision on New Market Street – was officially inaugurated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday.

The $1 billion state-of-the-art facility provides comprehensive ophthalmology services, including examinations, advanced diagnostics, and specialised surgeries. These encompass cataract, glaucoma, orbit and oculoplastic, corneal, pterygium, and vitreoretinal procedures.

Delivering the keynote address, President Ali described the billion-dollar investment as an opportunity that opens new possibilities for healthcare and the people of Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks

“This hospital expands national capacity,”he said. “It increases patient choice. It creates employment for doctors, nurses, technicians, administrators, and support staff. It encourages new technologies and professional training.”

Private healthcare, he explained, plays a strategic role by fostering competition, enhancing quality, and broadening patient options.

These developments are part of a larger national ambition: establishing Guyana as a hub for medical tourism and creating a world-class healthcare sector by 2030.

This vision aims to attract patients from across the Caribbean, the diaspora, North America, and beyond, positioning Guyana as a destination for high-quality, affordable, and modern medical services.

The unveiling of the commemorative plaque of the Optique Eye Hospital, located on New Markt Street

“We are here to promote quality healthcare,” the president assured the private sector. “We’re here to strengthen partnerships between public and private providers in delivering healthcare services to our people.”

Chief Executive Officer Dhani Narine expressed gratitude to the government, his family, and private sector institutions for their substantial support in realising the facility.

Chief Executive Officer, Dhani Narine

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony noted that Optique was among the first private healthcare providers to support the government’s Eye Testing and Spectacles Subsidy Programme, launched in 2024.

This programme offers vouchers for eye examinations and financial support for spectacles, marking a significant investment in preventative care.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Referring to the launch of Optique, he said, “I think this is going to be a significant contribution to the development of eye care in Guyana.”

The Guyana Office for Investment’s Chief Investment Officer, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, also addressed the gathering.

Chief Investment Officer, Dr Peter Ramsaroop

“It’s exciting to see the fact that our own Guyanese are delivering on the commitments of His Excellency,” referencing the world-class health sector vision.

Also present were the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall; Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency, and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally; Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., along with other dignitaries.