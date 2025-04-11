WE LIFT EXPO going to other Regions – Min. Persaud

The much-anticipated WE LIFT exhibition will be taken to all regions across Guyana to provide women entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their businesses.

This announcement comes one day before the grand opening of WE LIFT 5 set for Friday at the National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal.

WE LIFT, an acronym for ‘Women Empowering, Leading, Innovating and Flourishing Together,’ is a one-of-a-kind exhibition that was conceptualised and introduced by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in 2021.

With the aim of uplifting, engaging and empowering women entrepreneurs across the country, this initiative has now blossomed into a major annual event.

The number of exhibitors increased tremendously over the years. The inaugural year attracted 75 exhibitors; this year 350 businesses are on board.

During a press briefing at the aquatic centre on Thursday, Minister Vindhya Persaud expressed that this is the biggest expo of its kind in this part of the region.

“It’s an incredible opportunity offered by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and speaks to our commitment of women’s empowerment following on the heels of Women’s Innovation and Investment Network then leading on to an exposition where we show the natural progression into entrepreneurship” Minister Persaud stated.

The female entrepreneurs have demonstrated impressive growth moving from micro to mid-level business as a result of their participation in the exposition.

A diversity of businesses will be featured, ranging from candle and soap making, agro processes, fashion, craft and Jewelry, condiments and Food in all forms.

The Exposition starts at 4:30 pm on Friday and will conclude on Sunday, April 13th.

Aside from the exhibition, there will also be a series of sessions including Yoga, craft making, makeup and skin care, panel discussions among other activities to keep persons enthralled and engaged. This transformative initiative speaks to the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and provides a platform and publicity for small, women-owned businesses providing them with much needed exposure.

