New Demerara River Bridge office opens to boost efficiency

A new office building was officially opened on Sunday to support the efficient management and operation of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge.

The facility includes offices and collaborative workspaces, alongside a 24/7 high-tech command centre for real-time traffic monitoring. It also includes a training room, maintenance workshop, and other modern amenities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, cutting the ribbon of the new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge Office Building

At the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said staff members from the old Demerara Harbour Bridge have been retained to ensure continuity.

“We have retained some members of the staff from the old bridge to transition here to ensure that daily operations continue seamlessly.

The rest of the staff have been absorbed into the ministry and its agencies, including the Special Projects Unit,” he said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspecting the 24/7 high-tech command centre

Staff will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining bridge operations, including its latest feature, the illumination of the superstructure at night, which has quickly become a major attraction.

The relocation of staff also allows the Special Projects Unit (SPU) to occupy the former Demerara Harbour Bridge building at the old Harbour Bridge compound, providing a stronger operational base to execute infrastructure projects nationwide.

Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge Office Building

Wayne Watson, General Manager of the former Demerara Harbour Bridge, will continue in the same role for the new bridge.

“On behalf of the staff, who will ensure the bridge operates efficiently and delivers the required service, we thank the government, particularly His Excellency, for providing the resources needed to support and maintain the bridge,” Watson said.

General Manager, Wayne Watson

Commenting on bridge safety and accountability, Watson cautioned motorists:

“We have cameras, and any incidents, speeding or accidents, as soon as the information is available, we will pass it to the police for the necessary action to be taken. We will be looking out for those persons who are bent on violating the laws, and all the necessary corrective action will be taken.”

The new facility equips the bridge company with the tools and environment needed for high-level monitoring and maintenance, ensuring the bridge remains a safe and efficient transport link for commuters and commerce.