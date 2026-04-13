Guyana celebrates CARIFTA record-breaking success amid expanding sporting infrastructure

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport on Sunday hosted a reception at the Umana Yana, honouring Guyana’s outstanding athletes who delivered exceptional performances at the CARIFTA Games.

Guyana’s team recently returned home with an impressive haul of six medals – four gold, one silver, and one bronze.

A defining moment came in the mixed 4x400m relay, where team Guyana not only secured gold but also broke its own CARIFTA record.

Guyanese athletes competing in the Mixed 4x400m relay at the CARIFTA games in St. George’s, Grenada

Beyond performance on the track, these results are being matched by the government’s significant investment in sporting infrastructure across the country.

The newly opened Bayroc National Stadium

Upgraded community grounds, rehabilitated athletic tracks, and the expansion of modern training facilities are transforming how athletes prepare for major competitions.

Facilities such as the Leonora National Track and Field Centre, the newly commissioned Bayroc National Stadium, alongside ongoing upgrades to regional grounds and school sporting environments, are playing a key role in providing athletes with structured, high-performance training conditions.

With four additional facilities underway, these developments are reducing the gap between local preparation and international standards, allowing athletes to train with greater consistency, access, and support.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has also been strengthening athlete development pathways from grassroots programmes in schools and communities to structured high-performance initiatives designed to identify and nurture elite talent.

These systems ensure that promising athletes are not only discovered but also supported through every stage of their development.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, along with Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Seven Jacobs and athletes at the cocktail reception

The ministry extended congratulations to all athletes, coaches, and support staff, noting that their achievements continue to bring pride to Guyana while inspiring the next generation of sporting talent.

Guyana’s success at the CARIFTA Games, coupled with its growing investment in sporting facilities, signals not just a moment of triumph but a country steadily positioning itself as a rising force in regional and international athletics.