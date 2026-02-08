‘We invest in people, not just projects’ – President Ali at Bayroc Stadium opening

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday said the opening of the Bayroc Track and Field Stadium at Wismar, Linden, represents not only an investment in sport but in opportunity, unity, and economic growth for Region Ten.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the president said the facility forms part of a wider national effort to invest in people and communities across Guyana.

“This represents opportunity… opportunity for moving forward,” he told the gathering, noting that investments in modern sports infrastructure are intended to support youth development and national pride.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering his address to the audience at Bayroc Stadium on Saturday night

The Head of State declared that the government is fervently committed to building and enhancing sports facilities throughout the nation, emphasising that these crucial initiatives are not just pivotal for nurturing talent but also for uniting and empowering our communities.

He reiterated plans to establish a National Sports Academy to nurture athletes from a young age and provide structured pathways for development.

Some of the athletes at Bayroc Stadium on Saturday evening

“We are not a government that orients itself around promises. We deliver,” President Ali said. “We deliver every single day… for every Guyanese, every family, every region, every community.”

President Ali said the stadium is expected to generate economic benefits for Linden, including opportunities for businesses and job creation linked to sporting and entertainment events.

The filled pavilion at the Bayroc stadium

“The next part of the journey is to bring world-class events… to create opportunities for your local economy,” he said, adding that activities surrounding the facility could support the growth of restaurants, hotels, and entertainment services in the region.

The president told residents that the government has partnered with the people of Linden and Region Ten and will keep investing in the area.

“I speak to you with an open heart… on the foundation of love,” he said, emphasising unity and national development as key priorities.

President Ali addressed his critics, defending the government’s impressive record in infrastructure and community development while firmly accusing opponents of ignoring the significant progress made.

“Those who say they cannot see the development… the lights are shining across Guyana,” he said, arguing that new facilities and projects demonstrate tangible change.

An aerial view of the new Bayroc stadium in Wismar, Region Ten

The Bayrock Track and Field Stadium features a modern synthetic track, an integrated football field, a volleyball space, an aquatic centre, a recording studio, and spectator stands.

The opening of this stadium forms part of a broader programme of sports infrastructure development that includes the Anna Regina Stadium, the Mackenzie Stadium, the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track, and new multipurpose facilities in hinterland regions.

President Ali said these investments are aimed at ensuring that young people across the country have access to modern facilities and opportunities to develop their talent.