Transformation of Georgetown Zoo, Botanical Gardens to begin soon – Pres Ali

The government has confirmed that the long-anticipated transformation of the Guyana Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens into a modern, world-class attraction is set to commence shortly.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Sunday during the commissioning of the Guyana-China Friendship Park on the West Bank Demerara (WBD) in Region Three.



The Guyana Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens is located on Vlissengen in Georgetown

“I’m pleased to announce that the Georgetown Zoo and Botanical Gardens transformation project will commence with an investment that would make it the pride of South America,” he declared, noting that the upgraded space would serve both educational and recreational purposes.

According to President Ali, the project will include the rehabilitation of the gardens and water systems, as well as the development of modern zoo infrastructure to improve animal care and overall facility management.

The initiative will also introduce enhanced visitor amenities, improved accessibility, and dedicated educational spaces to support biodiversity awareness and environmental learning.

In addition, the upgraded site is expected to be integrated into a wider network of city walkways, including green, cultural, commercial, and waterfront corridors, as part of broader urban development plans.

The project will further involve upgrades to security and operational systems, along with new pathways, bridges and landscaping.

“Because of the size and complexity of this site, the project delivers a fantastic facility,” he said, adding that “It will make it a strong value for money investment.”

The project forms part of a wider Georgetown restoration plan as outlined in Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 to promote sustainable tourism, while safeguarding the nation’s rich biodiversity.

In October 2024, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo held a meeting with children, university students, and adults to get their ideas on improving the historic facilities.