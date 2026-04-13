Govt to construct $59M drainage structures along Bellamy Canal

The Ministry of Agriculture, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), has invited bids to build drainage structures along the Bellamy Canal in Mahaicony, Region Five.

The works, estimated at $59.4 million, form part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen drainage infrastructure and reduce flooding risks in agricultural communities across the Mahaica-Berbice region.

Qualified contractors are being invited to undertake the project, which aims to improve water management and enhance resilience during periods of heavy rainfall and high tides.

The Bellamy Canal plays a critical role in draining farmlands and nearby communities in Mahaicony, an area historically prone to flooding, especially during high tides coupled with prolonged rainfall.

The government has undertaken several interventions over the years to improve the canal’s effectiveness, including dredging and the construction of embankments to prevent overtopping and flooding in surrounding communities.

Excavators removing mud from Bellamy Canal to build a wall behind existing boulders along the foreshore in Mahaicony.

Over the last five years, Region Five has seen sustained investment in drainage and agricultural infrastructure, including the expansion of drainage and irrigation systems across farming communities, the construction of new canals and the installation of pumps to improve irrigation, amongst others

In 2025, some Neighbourhood Democratic Councils in Region Five received mini-excavators to help improve local drainage and better manage floods in the community.

Earlier this year, rehabilitation and construction works on the roadway along the Bellamy Canal were completed. Spanning 1,280 metres, the project connects four communities, from Novar to Calcutta in Region Five, improving access and mobility.

Bids must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board by Thursday, April 23.