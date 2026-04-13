New Mackenzie/Wismar bridge to be fully operational in June – Min Edghill

Residents and commuters of Region Ten can soon expect a seamless flow of traffic as the new US$35 million Mackenzie–Wismar Bridge is expected to be fully operational by June.

Ongoing works on the Wismar-Mackenzie bridge project

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement during the opening of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge Office Building on Sunday.

“The Mackenzie/Wismar bridge is going to be ready for June, and that is going to be a big day for Linden,” he said.

The 220-metre-long precast structure, being built by China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co Ltd, is designed to improve connectivity between the Mackenzie and Wismar communities.

Two access roads and roundabouts are being installed to complement the bridge, while the connecting roads will be expanded into four lanes.

Layout of the Mackenzie-Wismar bridge project

These will include a geo-carriageway, median, and traffic islands aimed at improving safety and traffic flow.

Roundabouts are being placed on both sides of the bridge, linking it to the Linden–Mabura Road and the wider highway network.

The project forms part of broader upgrades aimed at transforming infrastructure in the region, including upgrades along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

When completed, the bridge is expected to deliver long-term economic, social and environmental benefits, easing travel for residents and facilitating more efficient movement in and out of Linden.

Structure of the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge

The minister also highlighted other major bridge projects, including the proposed Kurupakari Bridge across the Essequibo River, which is set to replace the current pontoon crossing, which does not operate on a 24-hour basis.

He said sections of the old Demerara Harbour Bridge are being repurposed to create additional links, including the Timehri Sandhills to Bartica Road corridor, with geotechnical studies already completed.

Similar works are expected to be executed to support connections between Leguan and Wakenaam.

Minister Edghill added that an active task force is working to finalise designs and advance these projects.

Additionally, he confirmed that plans for a new Berbice River Bridge are progressing, with negotiations and financing discussions ongoing.

“Once we get closure on the negotiations and financing, we are ready to sign a contract,” he said.

The minister said this level of development signals the government’s commitment to modernise Guyana’s transportation network and improve regional connectivity.