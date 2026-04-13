Driving a cleaner future – Pres Ali hands over garbage trucks to boost Region Three sanitation

Each Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region Three have received a garbage truck, as part of the government’s nationwide effort to strengthen solid waste management and sanitation services for a cleaner Guyana.

Garbage trucks delivered to Region Three

The vehicles were handed over by His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, at the Lenora Track and Field Ground on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Ali said the initiative is intended to support, rather than replace, private sector waste collection services.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali takes the driver’s seat of a new garbage disposal truck

“We are delivering at least one garbage truck to every single NDC, and this is not to displace the private sector; this is to supplement, because these garbage trucks will focus heavily on public spaces, public infrastructure,” the head of state said.

The delivery of the disposal trucks is expected to significantly boost the capacity of local authorities to carry out timely and efficient waste collection and disposal.

President Ali noted that building modern landfill sites in every community would be too costly. Instead, the government is examining new technologies for compacting and decomposing waste at a community level.

Residents of Region Three at the handover ceremony

These systems, he explained, will allow garbage to be converted into useful byproducts, including materials for soil enrichment and potentially, energy.

“It is important that the State optimally protect and use its reserve for development projects and community enhancement,” the President emphasised.

He urged citizens to take greater responsibility in maintaining their surroundings, highlighting the importance of discipline and community awareness.

Moreover, the president said the government is pursuing integrated investments across communities, including new “centres of care” for children and the elderly, as well as recreational facilities aimed at improving public health.

He added that markets will also be transformed into spaces that promote tourism, entertainment and family engagements, as part of a wider “care economy” approach.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

Minister Manickchand said the initiative reflects the government’s focus on building cohesive communities in tandem with national development.

“While he [President Ali] is building out a big Guyana, he has not forgotten what is important, neighbourhoods that work, for children to grow up in, for families to be whole in… In fact, in all this big build-out you can see the humble boy looking to give us either what he always dreamed of for himself or what we have lost, and that is part of the Guyana we [the government] said we are going to build,” Minister Manickchand said.

The truck deliveries are part of a greater effort. Recently, 10 garbage trucks went to Region Two, 22 to Region Six, and three to Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, and Rosignol.