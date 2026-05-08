‘Energy efficiency is no longer optional’ – Dr Sharma

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr Mahender Sharma, on Friday, set the tone for the National Seminar on Energy Efficiency and Conservation, which got underway at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, Georgetown.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr Mahender Sharma, addresses the National Seminar on Energy Efficiency (EE) and Conservation

The seminar brought together government, the private sector, academia, and development partners, including the World Bank Group, to advance the important discussion on energy efficiency in Guyana.

Energy efficiency and conservation are an important part of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). These terms refer to saving energy through wise and rational use.

Dr Sharma said energy efficiency is no longer optional and must be a part of public discussions, especially since “it is one of the most practical, cost-effective and immediate tools available to strengthen energy security.”

On the importance of energy security, the CEO pointed to recent fuel supply disruptions as a reminder of what energy security truly means, adding that owners of electric vehicles with solar charging were spared the inconvenience.

A section of students attending the seminar at the ACCC

He also broadened the conversation beyond electricity, noting that energy efficiency extends to transportation and cooking.

Meanwhile, he said the national seminar aims to address financing for energy investments, the advancement of building codes, minimum performance standards for appliances, and demand-side management programmes being developed in partnership with GPL.

It represents an important step in strengthening collaboration with the government, private sector, academia, and development partners to advance that vision.

World Bank Group Representative for Guyana Diletta Doretti said the group will continue to work with the nation to advance this crucial initiative.

Diletta Doretti, the World Bank Group Representative for Guyana

Also attending are Acting President, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; members of the diplomatic corps, university students, and other stakeholders in the energy industry.

The GEA is hosting the seminar, with support from the World Bank Group under the Caribbean Efficient and Green Energy Buildings (CEGEB) Project.