Solar expansion targets 5000 homes

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has announced a significant acceleration in the country’s renewable energy transition, targeting 5,000 homes in the initial phase of the National Grid-Connected Solar Programme.

This programme aims to help households generate their own electricity, which supports the government’s broader aim of providing adequate, affordable and reliable electricity to Guyanese.

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr Mahender Sharma, noted that the initiative forms part of the government’s push to reduce dependence on heavy fuel oil and transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The programme encourages residents to turn unused roof space into solar hubs, slashing grid dependence and lowering monthly utility bills.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr Mahender Sharma

How it Works

Under the grid-connected system, solar panels generate electricity during daylight hours for use within the home. When additional power is needed, it is supplied by the Guyana Power & Light (GPL).

Where excess energy is generated, it is fed back into the grid, allowing homeowners to receive credits through a billing mechanism. As a result, some consumers may even receive payments if they generate more electricity than they use.

The agency has also established a support system to guide homeowners through every step of the process, from initial interest and technical assessments to quotations, financing and installation.

“We are going to hold your hands throughout the entire process,” Dr Sharma noted, adding that technical teams will help customers review quotations, ensure proper installations and coordinate approvals with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI).

The programme also benefits from a fast-tracked approval process through GPL, including bidirectional meters that allow energy to flow both to and from the grid at no additional cost to customers.

Support through Financing

To make the programme more accessible, the GEA has partnered with local financial institutions to provide financing options.

Commercial banks and the New Building Society have indicated support for the initiative, with estimated monthly payments ranging between $7,000 and $26,000 depending on financing arrangements.

Dr Sharma explained that a five-kilowatt system, estimated at approximately $1.2 million, can generate electricity valued at roughly $28,000 monthly, significantly offsetting household energy costs.

Interested homeowners can sign up through the Guyana Energy Agency’s website as the country moves toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Scan the QR code for more information on how to sign up with GEA

National development goals

Beyond cost savings, the initiative is expected to improve energy security, reduce fossil fuel dependence and contribute to Guyana’s climate commitments.

The solar drive also complements major national energy investments, including gas-to-energy, hydropower and utility-scale solar farms.

In July 2023, the government launched the 30,000 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project aimed at expanding renewable energy access in Hinterland and Riverine communities that are not connected to the electricity grid.

Several solar farms were also commissioned to boost renewable energy and reduce fossil fuel dependence. These include a 5 MWp facility at Onderneeming, Region Two; a 4 MWp facility at Trafalgar, Region Five; a 3 MWp facility at Hampshire, Region Six and a 1 MW farm in Lethem, alongside 0.6 MW at Leguan.

The government is also upgrading 11 solar photovoltaic (PV) mini-grids in Regions One, Two, Six and Nine, benefiting more than 12,000 residents in hinterland and riverine communities. The project will raise total solar capacity from 108.8 to 528.8 kilowatts peak, delivering reliable 24-hour electricity to 116 public facilities.

The government is also advancing the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, setting an April deadline for proposal submissions from interested firms. The project is expected to deliver at least 165 megawatts of renewable energy to the national grid.