Rollout of ‘30,000 solar PV home systems’ project for July

The first 1,830 solar photovoltaic (PV) home systems which form part of the ‘30,000 solar PV home systems’ initiative are set to arrive in July.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr. Mahender Sharma, made the announcement at the multistakeholder consultation on the presentation of Guyana’s Second Voluntary National Review of the Sustainable Development Goals, on Monday last.

“This is fairly advanced…. As they arrive, we will move to distribution. We are working closely with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to advance this initiative,” he explained.

He noted that following the arrival of the first set of solar PV systems in July, additional batches will during the months of August, September, October, and November to complete the rollout of the initiative.

Its completion is targeted for the end of this year.

The ‘30,000 solar home systems’ project will see some 30,000 homes in hinterland communities receiving 150-watt solar PV systems to bridge the energy divide that exists between the urban and rural areas of the country.

In 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, solar PV systems were installed at a number of public buildings across the hinterland regions. These included health centres, community centres, food processing, and educational facilities.

In 2020, a 0.4 MW solar PV farm, the first in Guyana, was commissioned in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini). Following its operationalisation, solar PV farms were also commissioned at Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) in 2022, and Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) in 2023.

This year, a 0.5 MW solar PV farm is eyed for completion at Wakenaam, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and a 0.65 MW solar farm is envisaged for completion in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Prior to government taking office in 2020, Guyana’s solar PV capacity in public buildings stood at 5.35 MW, with 310 solar PV systems existing in government agencies, schools, hospitals, exhibition centres, and multiple other buildings.

This year, the installed capacity for solar energy is estimated to reach approximately 17.2 MW.

