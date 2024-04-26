Public Procurement Commission Procurement Training extends to Region No. 4 (Demerara – Mahaica)

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on 23rd April, 2024, extended its outreach and conducted a public procurement training at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) boardroom, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

Twenty-nine (29) participants, comprising that region’s Regional Executive Officer, Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Assistant Regional Executive Officer, Procurement staff, and Accounting personnel from the Region, engaged in discussions with the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Attorney-at-Law, Procurement Specialist and Training Officer. The topics covered during the training session were diverse and encompassed various aspects relevant to the Commission’s operations, including:

The Public Procurement Commission’s role and responsibilities (mission, vision, core values and function).

The Legislative Framework, Administrative Review and Debarment Process.

The Public Procurement Process.

The Procurement Plan Preparation.

Threshold and Tender Openings.

The Evaluation Process.

The event was held as part of the Commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures governing the public procurement system so that they may better navigate the procurement process and comply with all of the aforesaid rules and procedures.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” Additionally, pursuant to section 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the Commission is responsible for organising training seminars regarding public procurement.

The objective of this training session was to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their respective organisations.

Entities seeking more information or who may require public procurement training may contact the Commission on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

