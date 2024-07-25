$54M Western Hogg Island Primary School complete

The reconstructed $54 million Western Hogg Island Primary School in Region Three can now accommodate over 50 pupils from Liberty, Hogg Island, and surrounding villages.

The learning institution is set to officially open its doors in September for the new school term.

Due to the previous deplorable state over the years, it was decided that the school would be reconstructed to provide an enhanced educational environment, alleviating the need for pupils to travel long distances.

Western Hogg Island Primary School

“The school will represent a conducive environment for learning. The children will be far more comfortable in this environment since they will have all the necessary tools. It is more spacious,” Regional Chairman, Sheik Ayube told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday.

While the building was being rehabilitated, Ayube noted that the pupils were being accommodated at the two government buildings next to the school.

Regional Chairman, Sheik Ayube

He revealed that the lower flat of the school, which is currently being extended to accommodate nursery-aged pupils, is almost completed.

Meanwhile, the construction of a new classroom block at Bagotsville Primary will now accommodate about 150 pupils.

The communities of La Parfaite Harmonie and Canal No. Each school will benefit from a new nursery school at an estimated cost of $55 million and $50 million, respectively.

As such, Region Three’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is inviting eligible bidders to undertake these critical projects.

The new block at Bagotville Primary School

Interested bidders can submit their bids to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets in Georgetown, no later than 9 am on July 30.

These investments demonstrate the government’s developmental agenda of ensuring every child has access to high-quality education.

The government remains keen on providing investments and crafting prudent policies to fortify the education sector.

