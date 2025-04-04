US$422.2M contracts inked for expansion of transmission lines to boost electricity supply in Guyana

The longstanding challenges experienced by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in the delivery of consistent electricity across the country will soon be over as the government inked US$422.2 million in contracts for the construction of electrical transmission lines.

The transmission lines are being constructed along the eastern corridor of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivering remarks at contract signing on Friday

This initiative represents the largest single investment ever made in GPL’s infrastructure.

At the signing ceremony held on Friday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips described the project as “transformative,” noting that the government is building a brand-new and state-of-the-art transmission system, comparable to those in developed nations.

He emphasised that the project marks a significant milestone in transforming Guyana’s energy sector.

US$422.2 million contract signing ceremony

“If you don’t have a proper backbone, the whole system will not work. We [government] are producing all this power, and we have to evacuate it safely and in a stable manner…to where it is needed,” said PM Phillips.

The project is divided into three lots. Lots One and Three have been awarded to Power China at a total cost of US$256.7 million, while Lot Two has been awarded to Kalpataru to the tune of US$156.5 million.

The project scope includes the installation of 155 kilometres of 230kV double-circuit transmission lines and 167 kilometres of 69kV double-circuit transmission lines.

Five new substations will be constructed at LBI, Enmore, Trafalgar, Williamsburg, and East Berbice.

Signing of contract between GPL representative and the Power China representative

The existing substation at Kingston will also be upgraded.

Additionally, the 230kV line will be connected to the new Goedverwagting substation, which is currently under construction, to a new substation at Williamsburg, East Berbice.

The 69kV line will replace existing infrastructure along the railway embankment. It will also be connected to the East Berbice substation.

The project is expected to be completed within one year.

The prime minister explained that these strategic interventions align with the government’s commitment to fix the country’s electrical shortcomings and will remarkably enhance GPL’s output, particularly for future development.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar delivering remarks at contract signing on Friday

“We had to make decisions that were short-term and decisions that were medium and long-term. We were criticised for many of the decisions, but today in Guyana, we have adequate electricity, more than the demand…The medium to long-term measures are still to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar pointed to the surge in electricity demand across the DBIS, which currently serves 230,000 customers.

He stated that just last year alone, the ministry’s Inspectoral Division issued 13,974 certificates for new connections, a clear sign of rapid growth in housing, commercial development, and industrial activity.

As a result, the minister explained that the new transmission lines will support the movement of power generated at the Wales power station to Goedverwagting.

GPL’s Chairman Maurice Gajadhar praised the government’s decisive action in meeting the country’s growing energy needs.

“They have taken the bull by the horns,” he remarked, lauding the significant investment that will lay the groundwork for a more resilient and modern power grid.

