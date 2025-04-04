Gov’t will not support a scheme that rips people off – Dr Jagdeo

-maintains firm position on illegal City Council’s tax waiver

Central Government has maintained its strong disapproval over the proposed interest waivers for outstanding rates and taxes for properties, that is being piloted by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)-led Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo doubled down on his party’s stance during a press conference on Thursday, describing it as a con to exploit ordinary people and funnel funds to the opposition.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

At the news conference, Dr Jagdeo acknowledged City Council Alfred Mentore’s statement, in which he said he is ready to defend his position on this matter.

In his response, the general secretary made it clear that the government supports fair and transparent for the ordinary people but is opposed to any initiative that would require bribery or favoritism.

“Let me make it clear that we are not supporting a scheme that APNU wants to put in City Hall to rip people off again,” he fiercely stated.

The general secretary reminded that in the past, the City Council attempted to grant a waiver to GTT, a telephone company, even though it was unrequested.

“And they still have not gone after the PNC for the $6.7 billion that they owe the City Council,” Dr Jagdeo pointed out, highlighting that the council’s budget is only $3 billion.

Similarly, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC voiced his rejection, stating that this is merely an attempt to waive outstanding property taxes for a select few, who are closely linked to opposition operatives. The senior counsel made it clear that the M&CC has no legal authority to implement this tax waiver. Any attempt to do so, would be unconstitutional, and in breach of financial regulations.

