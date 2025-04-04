AFC/APNU focused on negotiating political positions rather than national development – PPP GS

The Alliance for Change (AFC) and the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) has come under sharp criticism for their obsession on splitting political positions, rather than developing policies for national development.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) expressed his disdain with the parties’ approach during a news conference on Thursday.

For context, the AFC in a Sunday statement announced that it has approved conditions for a coalition, following a National Executive Committee special meeting.

In that statement, the AFC noted that AFC is sticking to Nigel Hughes as the presidential candidate. Further, a 60-40 power-sharing split has been proposed, with 60 per cent of positions in the coalition government to be held by APNU representatives.

“They don’t have a pathway to winning election but, already they are talking about how they will split up jobs,” Dr Jagdeo said, as he addressed the issue.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaging media operatives

He told reporters that a responsible political coalition should first establish a shared vision for the advancement of Guyanese, including economic growth, healthcare, race relations, or foreign affairs, before they can deliberate on the power sharing system.

Instead, the AFC and the PNC-led APNU are fixated on ousting the PPP/C Administration from power.

“They do not care about people. They do not talk about housing, water or external affairs or generating wealth – they are preoccupied; all their concern, has been, for several months now, who gets what,” he stated in response.

In conclusion, the PPP GS described the AFC-PNC coalition talks as tragic but interesting, reasoning that their lack of vision for development displays why they continue to fail in government.

