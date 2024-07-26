Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Thursday commissioned the $565.3 million pump station at Greenwich Park on the East Bank of Essequibo, Region Three, providing residents and farmers with a reliable and effective drainage system.

Constructed by Roopan Ramoutar Investments, the drainage facility will provide enhanced access to about 5,000 acres of farmlands, maximising crop yields.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha delivers remarks at the commissioning ceremony

It is equipped with two pumping units with a capacity to facilitate 100 cubic feet of water per second, which is mechanically driven.

Although the pump station was completed in 2023, several delays were encountered with the site and changes were subsequently made to the design to ensure a long-life span.

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for the pump station at Greenwich Park, Region Three

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Mustapha outlined the government’s plans to enhance the region’s drainage system to spur economic growth, farmers’ livelihoods, and food production.

“This project will bring tremendous benefits to the residents and farmers…Another year from now, Region Three will have approximately seven other pump stations so that we can have proper drainage in this part of the country. We recognise the value that this region brings to our country’s development and GDP,” he underlined.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha inspects the pump station

Several other drainage infrastructures are currently under construction in the region at A-line in Versailles, Pouderoyen, Belle Vue, and Canal Number One.

Similarly, B-line’s drainage infrastructure will be upgraded to provide better drainage access.

Minister Mustapha said the government is making the necessary investments to build infrastructure amidst the climate change crisis.

New $565.3M pump station commissioned at Greenwich Park, Region Three

“This is the kind of investment that is being made by the PPP/C Government in every single corner of our country…With the vision that we have, we are investing in infrastructure…We are trying to develop a comprehensive water management system,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Sheik Ayube said the establishment of the pump station signals yet another commitment delivered by the government, making farmers more self-sufficient in their production and eliminating their drainage issues.

Director General of the Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj; Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Paul Cheong also delivered remarks at the event.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

