Gov’t investments now reviving the Berbice economy

-Jagdeo highlights how APNU+AFC devastated Regions 5, 6

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has highlighted the impact of the current administration’s regional investments and programmes, particularly in country of Berbice.

The previous coalition government’s policies severely affected the local economy, particularly due to the dismissal of thousands of sugar workers and the imposition of numerous taxes, which led to a significant reduction in disposable income.

PPP General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“Disposable income was cut significantly in Berbice; that is why it [the economy] was practically dying. There was malaise…people were looking for jobs [and] they could not find,” he recalled.

However, the current administration is implementing various projects and investments to revive the economy. The revival is evident as labour is now scarce, especially in the poultry and fishing industries, indicating increased opportunities for the local workforce.

The government has successfully reemployed many individuals in the sugar industry and initiated part-time job programmes, creating more employment opportunities for residents.

Additionally, the government is focusing on creating jobs through the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector by establishing call centres in various locations in Region Six. This has led to hundreds of individuals being gainfully employed in the BPO sector.

“It is a different place today,” he said, emphasising that residents are earning more disposable income in that region, a stark contrast to what occurred during the former APNU+AFC Coalition government’s tenure in office.

Significant infrastructure projects are underway, such as the construction of a modern, four-lane highway connecting New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek, and the development of a deep-water port.

Over US$100 million has been budgeted for a four-lane highway this year, which will see upgrading and widening works commencing on the Palmyra to Crabwood Creek section of the carriageway.

This thoroughfare will transform the region as it will provide a means to transport goods and services. These projects are expected to transform the region’s transportation and facilitate potential growth in the oil and gas industry.

“That four-lane road would be crucial in moving goods and services along that corridor. We believe that there would be more migration of the oil and gas industry to that region,” he further explained.

Moreover, large-scale projects including the construction of modern hospitals, a stadium, and an oil refinery are in progress, which are set to further enhance the region’s infrastructure and services.

Furthermore, the energy landscape is being transformed with the installation of solar farms in Regions Two, Five, and Six, with a substantial investment of US$83.3 million.

These initiatives are contributing to an improved economy in Regions Five and Six, with residents experiencing a significant increase in disposable income and witnessing a positive transformation in various sectors.

Similar undertakings are being rolled out in all ten administrative regions across Guyana.

