Another five families receive core homes

The Ministry of Housing and Water handed over five core homes to low-income families on Thursday, as part of its programme to provide sustainable and affordable housing for all Guyanese.

These families received the key to their new homes that were recently completed in Great Diamond, Golden Grove, and Farm, on the East Bank of Demerara.

The recipients all expressed immense gratitude and satisfaction with the timeliness at which they received their homes.

The handing over exercise was facilitated by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, along with Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the handing-over ceremony Arissa Richmond, single mother of five and her family Debra Best, another beneficiary who received the key to her new home Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during the handing-over ceremony Donnette Mc Calmont, another beneficiary who received the key to her new home Shariah Nichols, daughter of another beneficiary who received the key to the new home An elated Ingrid Hunt at the front of her new home

One such recipient was Debra Best who faces challenges with being able to move around on her own, thus needing a walker to assist her.

Her home in Section C, Great Diamond was specifically constructed to allow her better mobility.

The bathroom area of the home was fitted with rails and similar equipment to allow the greatest comfort for Best.

Feeling jubilant, the pensioner commended the construction, saying, “I’m also incredibly grateful for the expertise of the builders.”

Tearful single mother of five, Arissa Richmond has had difficulty with acquiring a comfortable living space.

“I went to Diamond and lived a short while, then back over the river. Now, there’s no more moving for me, because I have my own home,” she said.

Minister Croal reminded that the beneficiaries who have been selected already, but are still awaiting the construction of their homes should exercise patience with the process.

“I want to ask for patience from those who have been informed and who have been identified. I want to ask for their patience because we are intended to fulfil this project to completion,” he encouraged.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues said the ministry has already selected beneficiaries for over 900 home improvement subsidies.

“And so far, we have handed over 600 of those home improvement subsidies, and those are valued at $750,000 to help people to improve the housing stock and to ensure that their living conditions are improved dramatically,” the minister highlighted.

Since the PPP/C Government assumed office in 2020, the Core Home Initiative has seen approximately 120 families gaining homeowner status.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

