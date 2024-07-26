E-ticketing system must be installed on new highways – President Ali

As the government continues to improve traffic management and reduce road violations, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has instructed that e-ticketing systems must be installed on all new highways.

The head of state made the statement while inspecting several road works that form part of the massive interconnecting highway projects ongoing on the East Bank of Demerara.

Addressing the engineers on-site, the president urged them to ensure the system’s implementation as part of the current infrastructure projects.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali inspects ongoing road works on the East Bank of Demerara

“Ensure that when you put the street lights, you put the extended arm for the electronic ticketing system, because the entire legislation is in place now. All the new highways [must have],” President Ali emphasised.

These systems comprise cameras and advanced technology to monitor traffic accurately, check speeds, read licence plates, and track traffic violations to ensure efficient ticketing.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly passed the amended Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, to help police identify drivers who violate speed limits and refuse to wear seatbelts while driving.

Massive infrastructural works taking place on the East Bank of Demerara Massive infrastructural works taking place on the East Bank of Demerara

The road intelligent camera system will be fitted onto traffic lights to support the implementation of the new law. The systems will be managed by the Guyana Police Force.

Photographs will then be taken of vehicles that violate speeding and seatbelt laws.

Thereafter, the photo and a notice of the fine will be sent to the vehicle owner’s mobile phone and subsequently mailed to the owner’s address.

over the past few years, there have been hundreds of deaths owing to road accidents. In 2023 alone, some 175 persons lost their lives in road accidents.

The new law is expected to play a critical role in acting as a deterrent to speeding and the violation of other traffic laws.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

