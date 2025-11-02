US10.4M solar farm commissioned at Onderneeming in Region Two

— Guyana’s largest hybrid solar-plus-storage facility strengthens national energy security

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday commissioned Guyana’s largest hybrid solar-plus-storage power facility to date, a US$10.4 million 5-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) farm at Onderneeming along the Essequibo Coast.

The initiative represents a major stride in Guyana’s clean energy transition and reflects a tangible demonstration of the government’s commitment to achieving national energy security and sustainability through its Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The project was executed under the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme, implemented by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc and administered by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Onderneeming solar farm was financed through revenues earned under the first phase of the Guyana–Norway partnership for forest conservation. The wider GUYSOL programme, valued at US$83.8 million, will deliver 33 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity and 34 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage across Regions Two, Five, Six and Ten.

The prime minister said the project reflects the government’s practical approach to energy diversification and the successful execution of its low-carbon development agenda.

“This solar farm strengthens the grid, supports the growth of local communities, and ensures that Guyanese families and businesses will benefit from cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy.”

The facility marks a historic expansion of power capacity on the Essequibo Coast, increasing the region’s generation from 16 MW to approximately 22.5 MW. This significant boost ensures greater reliability for households, schools, health facilities and businesses throughout the region.

According to Prime Minister Phillips, this project, along with the 3 MW solar farm at Charity, now under construction, will benefit from a combined output of 12,300 MWh annually, meeting more than 20 per cent of its projected 2026 energy demand.

He said the Onderneeming installation alone will produce approximately 7,700 MWh per year, saving an estimated GY$447 million in fossil fuel costs and reducing 6,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The prime minister highlighted that the commissioning reflects more than an infrastructural achievement. He said it represents a decisive step in Guyana’s transition to energy independence and reduced carbon emissions.

He also explained that it will help stabilise electricity costs while creating space for GPL to integrate additional renewable sources in the future.

The prime minister further emphasised that the government’s long-term vision is grounded in diversification — integrating renewable energy sources with natural gas to provide dependable and affordable electricity for every region.

“We are pursuing an energy mix that will result in greater use of renewable energy. Between 2020 and 2025, our target was 500 megawatts of new capacity across solar and hydro developments, and we are already exceeding that target. Alongside these utility-scale solar projects, we are moving ahead with the 300-megawatt Gas-to-Energy Project at Wales and the 165-megawatt Amaila Falls Hydropower Project. Together, they form the foundation of Guyana’s long-term energy security.”

He stressed that this approach advances the three national imperatives under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s development vision — energy security, food security and climate security — which ensure that every community has access to the resources it needs for sustainable growth.

“As we move towards greater use of renewable energy, the impact on the environment is reduced, and we move closer to achieving climate security. That is what this government is about: ensuring that every region has access to energy, every community is empowered to grow, and our development remains sustainable.”

Prime Minister Phillips reflected on the enduring impact of the Guyana–Norway REDD+ Investment Fund, describing it as a continuation of Guyana’s pioneering approach to climate financing and sustainable forest management. He noted that the LCDS established a global model in which forest preservation provides the means to fund low-carbon development.

“What we have achieved here today is the product of consistent leadership and sound environmental stewardship. Years after that agreement was signed, Guyana is still benefitting from the vision that protecting our forests gives us the means to develop in a cleaner way. That vision is lighting Essequibo today.”

The REDD+ Investment Fund was created in 2009 under a bilateral agreement between Guyana and Norway, through which Guyana earned US$250 million for maintaining low deforestation rates.

In 2020, the current administration allocated US$85 million from the fund to develop renewable energy projects under the GUYSOL programme, including the Onderneeming solar facility and other utility-scale farms across the country.

Turning to the human and operational dimensions of the GUYSOL programme, the Prime Minister commended the project’s inclusive approach to training, employment and capacity-building. He highlighted that 31 women, including nine from Region Two, have been trained and employed in solar PV installation, while 20 apprentices — among them six persons with disabilities — are gaining experience in engineering, finance and project management.

He also pointed out that the programme integrates robust safety and environmental measures to safeguard long-term reliability and performance.

Each GUYSOL site is guided by a Disaster Risk Management Plan, an Environmental and Social Management Plan, and a Flood Risk Assessment to ensure continued operations under changing climatic conditions. The integration of smart monitoring systems and modern substations will further enable GPL to manage and respond to grid operations more efficiently.

“Projects like this are not only about technology, they are about people. They illuminate homes and classrooms, they empower workers with new skills, and they support local economies. The light that now shines from Onderneeming is practical, it is earned, and it belongs to every Guyanese who believes in a sustainable future.”



Prime Minister Phillips noted that the government’s utility-scale solar programme is advancing across multiple locations. He stated that projects are underway in Regions Two, Five, Six and Ten, and highlighted that the largest of these farms is being developed in Linden, Region Ten, with a planned capacity of 15 megawatts.

Collectively, these initiatives are expected to increase Guyana’s renewable generation capacity to over 39 megawatts by 2026, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable growth in both coastal and hinterland communities.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, the Honourable Deodat Indar; IDB Country Representative, Ms Lorena Solorzano Salazar; Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr Mahender Sharma; GPL Team Leader of Executive Management, Mr Kesh Nandalall; representatives of SUMEC and XJ Group Corporation; Regional Chair and other local officials were also at the commissioning ceremony.