Government of Guyana and Canadian Commercial Corporation renew MOU to Strengthen Economic and Commercial Relations

Joint Press Release Between the Government of Guyana and the Canadian Commercial Corporation

The Government of Guyana and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) are pleased to announce the renewal of their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening economic and commercial relations between Guyana and Canada. This renewed MOU will facilitate cooperation, participation in discussions, and the exchange of information related to the procurement of Canadian goods and services.

The MOU was signed by the Honourable Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, and Mr Boris Jacouty, Director, Business Development, Infrastructure, at the Canadian Commercial Corporation. The agreement will remain in effect for a period of eight (8) years.

The renewal of this MOU underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering a robust and mutually beneficial partnership. By facilitating cooperation and information exchange, the MOU aims to enhance the procurement processes and ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality Canadian goods and services to Guyana.

Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh stated, “This renewed MOU represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the economic and commercial ties between Guyana and Canada. We look forward to continued collaboration and the positive impact this agreement will have on our procurement processes.”

The Minister further said that the Government looks forward to greater economic and commercial relations in every regard, including Guyanese companies doing business with Canada, noting that Canadian investors and business and commercial institutions have been present in the Guyanese economy for decades, and have contributed significantly to the economic evolution of Guyana.

Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana His Excellency Sebastien Sigouin underscored the need for Canada and Guyana to partner explaining that Canada supports Guyana’s ambitious development agenda and the two countries need to work together to find trade and investment opportunities. He pointed out that extending the MOU shows how much both Guyana and Canada were committed to continuing their relationship and the government-to-government relationship can be beneficial.

Mr. Boris Jacouty added, “The Canadian Commercial Corporation is proud to renew this MOU with the Government of Guyana. We are committed to supporting Guyana’s development goals by providing access to Canadian expertise and high-quality products. This agreement will further solidify our partnership and create new opportunities for both countries.”

The Government of Guyana and CCC are confident that this renewed MOU will contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of both nations, fostering a dynamic and collaborative economic relationship. The original MOU between the Government of Guyana and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) was signed by Honourable Minister Singh and Canadian Minister of Export Promotion International Trade, and Economic Development, Honourable Mary Ng, in April 2022.

