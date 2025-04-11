Guyana-US strengthens ties through knowledge infusion – President Ali hails LAMAT 2025 Mission

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has welcomed the conclusion of the United States (US) Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission to Guyana, stating that this undertaking strengthens bilateral cooperation through knowledge infusion.

On Friday at his State House residence, President Ali hosted the medical experts who worked alongside local health professionals from March 31 to April 11 for a luncheon.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The team, comprised of Air Force and Army personnel, completed their mission to Guyana on Friday. They provided high-quality medical, surgical, ophthalmological and dental care to some 1,721 Guyanese patients and performed some 480 surgeries over two weeks.

They offered these critical services at the Port Mourant Hospital, the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Cheddi Jagan Dental School.

During the event, several key officials delivered remarks, including the president, who highlighted the impact of the two-week mission.

This is the second LAMAT mission to Guyana, however, it is also the first military-to-military medical engagement between Guyana and the United States. (Photo: US Embassy Guyana)

President Ali said he is honoured and proud to host the team, describing the gathering as a celebration of friendship and unity.

The mission went beyond medical care, he stressed, highlighting that the most valuable outcome of the US mission is not just temporary medical support, but the transfer and infusion of knowledge into the local health system.

He emphasised, “It is about a mission leaving knowledge, which is the most important tool of transformation. Infusing that knowledge with us and our local capacity here is something we must not take lightly in this mission.”

Apart from knowledge sharing, the president said the mission fostered cultural understanding between the two nations, which led to a remarkable medical feat: a life-changing eye surgery for a two-month-old baby.

That two-month-old baby is now able to see thanks to a surgical procedure conducted by the 2025 LAMAT mission.

And, “I want to say you have left this one significant piece of history that is a first here in Guyana. That should be applauded and I want to thank you for that,” President Ali expressed.

The Guyanese head of state highlighted key terms such as trust, collaboration, success, and continuity, which he said is the foundation of the Guyana–US relationship.

In fact, he pointed out that Guyana and the US are intentionally aligning their foreign policy, security and economic strategy, and this mission is just one reflection of a broader long-term bilateral relationship being built.

President Ali also commended the US for fostering diversity and equal opportunity for Guyanese migrants, who have now returned to serve Guyana.

He said, “That is what working together and building long-lasting friendship is about.”

The head of state noted the evolution of the defence cooperation between Guyana and the US, which now includes humanitarian work, civil-military exchanges, and people-to-people connections, enhancing national development and mutual understanding.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony noted that, unlike the first LAMAT mission, which primarily focused on Georgetown, it extended to Regions Three and Six, bringing vital services to New Amsterdam and Port Mourant Hospitals.

“We are extremely pleased by this connection and this cooperation that we have seen, but more importantly, the friendships that would have been built over the last two weeks. This has helped to foster good relationships, a person-to-person relationship,” he stated.

The U.S Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Adrienne Galanek, expressed gratitude to the president and the Guyanese people for their warm hospitality extended to the team.

She reiterated that the 2025 LAMAT mission is part of a broader commitment to strengthening health care cooperation between the two long-standing allies.

Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and the Commander of the 22nd Air Force, Major General Melissa Coburn, also delivered remarks.

This is the second LAMAT mission to Guyana. Notably, it is the first military-to-military medical engagement between Guyana and the United States.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

